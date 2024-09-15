Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tasman District Council Votes To Retain Māori Ward

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:22 pm
Press Release: Tasman District Council

At a special meeting today (Thursday 5/9) the Tasman District Council voted to retain its Māori Ward.

Driven by the 6 September deadline imposed by the coalition government, the Council has decided to retain the Māori ward for the 2025 election.

In doing so, the Council will also be holding a binding referendum to decide the future of the ward for the 2028 and 2031 local government elections.

The referendum, costing between $35-55,000, will be held at the same time voters are choosing their elected members in 2025.

Even if the results of the binding referendum do not support the Māori ward, the Council will still have a Māori ward the next triennium.

There is no extra cost to ratepayers in having an additional councillor as the remuneration pool determined independently does not recognise the number of councillors. That pool will be divided amongst those voted in to represent the interests of the district.

The current representation review will continue to determine the ward boundaries, the number of councillors and the inclusion of community boards.

