State Care Survivors’ Apology And Day Of Remembrance Gathering

On 12th of November a significant moment in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history will take place as Parliament delivers a formal apology to state care survivors. In recognition of this monumental occasion, a safe and inclusive gathering will be held for survivors, their whānau, and the wider community.

The event will offer a supportive environment where attendees can watch a live screening of the apology, accompanied by light refreshments, live music, and an uplifting atmosphere to foster healing and community connection.

This day will also mark the first Day of Remembrance and creation of ngā mōrehu (survivors), particularly honouring those who have passed on, while embracing new beginnings for those still with us. This all-inclusive space will provide all survivors from across the country the chance to reflect and stand together in solidarity during this significant chapter of reconciliation.

Event Details:

Date: 12th November

Time: 10am onwards

Venue: Pipitea Marae, Wellington

Key Features: Live screening of Parliament’s apology, live music, light refreshments, and a supportive, safe environment for reflection.

We warmly encourage survivors, their whānau, and those supporting them to attend this gathering, where they can share this powerful moment together. The event is free to attend, and all survivors are welcome.

We are taking registrations here https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=kUrhQX1Yv0-N6taupxSAGejfNYEgBgVJhp2KNjmeF5RUMFZIVldKQ0k2STUxTDZJMlhBRzVUMUY0Ny4u

