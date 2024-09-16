Resource Management Reform Will Restore Consistency In Forestry's Environmental Standards

5 September 2024

Forest owners say the just announced reform of resource management instruments will deliver clearer, more consistent environmental standards for production forests nationwide.

Forestry Minister Hon Todd McClayannounced his plan to revise settings within the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry (NES-CF) at the New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) conference this morning.

The reform will look to change the clause giving effect to regional freshwater management rules and remove the afforestation clause which allows councils to impose different planting rules on production forests from those stated in the NES-CF.

New Zealand Forest Owners Association chief executive Dr Elizabeth Heeg says the reform will reduce the regulatory complexities faced by growers and streamline forestry’s environmental controls.

“The departure from the National Standard and introduction of various councils’ environmental rules has created conflicting standards and confusion among growers as to which takes precedence,” Elizabeth says.

“These rule variations have placed significant pressures on growers, many of whom have had to apply for resource consents for new planting in low or no-risk areas, without any demonstrable need for these new rules.

“Today’s announcement is a promising step towards addressing the issue and creating more consistent and outcome-based environmental regulations for forestry across the regions.”

The NES-CF provides a nationally consistent set of legal obligations that aim to maintain or improve environmental outcomes related to commercial forestry activities.

Not only will growers have greater certainty that the environmental rules set out under the NES-CF are appropriate for use across the country, the reform will also address the issue of rules being introduced without justifiable evidence that more stringency is needed.

“In the instance of Canterbury’s Plan Change 7 (PC7), there was a lack of evidence to justify the introduction of a more stringent local sediment discharge rule in place of what was already set out by the NES-CF,” Elizabeth says.

“The reform will ensure forest owners are operating to the same environmental rules across New Zealand irrespective of which jurisdiction they fall under.

“Councils will be bound to deal with stringency through the NES-CF first and foremost.”

While these changes will go some way to restoring the sector’s confidence in the regulatory framework, Elizabeth says ensuring policy remains evidence-based will be critical when it comes to implementing risk management tools.

“Forest owners take their duty to be responsible landowners very seriously and go to great lengths to ensure good environmental outcomes for all concerned,” Elizabeth says.

“The sector is supportive of improvement to risk management tools, particularly where there is a need, however, it is important that these tools are supported by science.

“Forest owners want to see the foundations of the NES-CF remain evidence-based. Any proposed amendments, such as McClay’s intention to improve slash management standards, must have strong scientific grounds to justify change.

“Forest owners look forward to working closely with the Minister, councils and the community to ensure the new NES-CF settings are fit for purpose.”

Reform of forestry’s resource management system will undergo consultation before any formal changes are made.

