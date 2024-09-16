Regional Rates Rise Reducing

West Coast Regional Councillors will vote on a rate increase significantly lower than previously proposed at their next meeting.

On 10 September they will discuss a recommendation to reduce the overall increase in Council’s rate requirement from 20.8%, as consulted, to 12.6%.

The rating information is detailed in the report for Councillors: Adopting the Long-term Plan 2024 – 2034 and, Setting of Rates for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

Council Chair Peter Haddock says WCRC has worked hard to keep the council rate requirement increase as low as possible within the limits set out in the Long-Term Plan (LTP) consultation.

“Our community has spoken, and we have listened. We know the people we serve are facing financial challenges. The new Council rate requirement is significantly less than we consulted on and less than the forecast national average for rates increases, noting that the rates paid by each rate payer will vary according to the value of their property and whether they are part of a special rating district.

“We are carefully balancing achieving the core services we must deliver for our community against the increased external costs we face in delivering that core work.”

This reduced council rate requirement increase will be achieved through a change in borrowing, in line with that consulted, and will not change the expectation that Council returns to surplus in Year 4 of the LTP, he says.

“We will look at other funding opportunities for Year 2 of the LTP to ensure we continue to be agile in delivering core services to our community, yet keep rate increases as low as possible.

“This will include embedding a full use-pays approach. Any consent and compliance work will now be fully charged back. We have developed efficient and effective systems and processes to do this which will ensure our rate payers no longer subsidise consent applications.

“We have the same mandatory responsibility as every other regional council, yet we deliver these responsibilities with significantly fewer staff. We are focused on delivering our core work for the community and delivering it well.”

WCRC is the third largest region in the country geographically.

© Scoop Media

