Te Aupōuri 400th Water Tank Installed In Drought Ridden Region

September 6 2024

Puna Wai Ora - Te Hiku Drought Relief Programme is proud to announce it has successfully commissioned more than 10 million litres of water storage to homes across Te Hiku o te Ika (Te Hiku) - Far North.

The impressive achievement was celebrated with a special lunch following the installation of its 400th water tank on August 28.

The three-year programme has proven life-changing for many, with the recent significant milestone marking a critical step towards addressing water scarcity across drought-prone areas in Te Hiku and ensuring whānau have access to a safe and sustainable water supply.

Programme Lead, Mihi Harris said the water tank installation project was part of Puna Wai Ora’s broader vision to combat the effects of climate change and drought in the region.

“This project is a powerful and unique way to build significant infrastructure in communities where there is currently very little,” Harris said.

“We’re building resilience one household at a time in a changing climate where there is both too much and not enough water at the same time.”

Puna Wai Ora and Tupu Plumbing are delivered by Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust and supported by Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Takoto and Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri.

Tipene Kapa Kingi, CEO of Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri, said the kaupapa was an enduring, iwi-led solution, which directly addressed the infrastructure deficit disproportionately affecting whānau in Te Hiku.

He said the feedback from the community had been overwhelmingly positive and inspiration to continue the vital work.

"I am deeply grateful for this achievement and stand proud by the evidence of the social impact, resiliency, and well-being that Puna Wai Ora has enabled,” Kapa Kingi said.

“It is a tangible example of our commitment to supporting our whānau and ensuring they have access to fresh water they need to thrive.

“We know this is only a drop in the ocean with regards to the entire infrastructure deficit, however, by demonstrating what is possible when our collective iwi and whānau are trusted to get the job done, we learn and get the mahi done for the betterment of our people.”

Another outcome of Puna Wai Ora has been the creation of the Tupu Plumbing initiative to install potable water storage systems.

Tupu Plumbing is an ‘Earn-as-you-Learn’ pathway programme to a trade apprenticeship, which will host a total of 12 tauira (students) over two years.

The establishment of Tupu Plumbing has helped fast-track the installation process, while providing employment and development pathways for unemployed and school leavers in Te Hiku.

Looking to the future, Harris said Puna Wai Ora remained committed to completing the programme, with a view to install around 600 water tanks by the end of 2024 and to continue efforts to build vital infrastructure across Te Hiku.

