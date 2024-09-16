Homicide Investigation Launched In Dargaville, Information Sought

Police are now treating the unexplained death of a woman in Dargaville last month as a homicide.

The body of Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, was discovered between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday 2 August.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says following extensive enquiries, Police believe Jo’s death is suspicious.

“While Police had been treating this investigation as an unexplained death, the post-mortem has sadly confirmed the injuries received to the victim are consistent with foul play.

“Our thoughts are with Jo’s whānau and friends at this time and we are committed to holding the person responsible to account.”

Police appeal for information on clothing:

Detective Inspector Symonds says the investigation team is now appealing for any information to help locate items of clothing they believe Jo may have been wearing prior to her death.

“Her t-shirt, pants and shoes have not yet been located.

Photo/Supplied

Photo/Supplied

Photo/Supplied

“We are asking people from the area to be on the lookout for the property, and to contact us if any of the below items are found,” he says.

"The clothing and possessions may be on the beach or on a nearby property and we would ask anyone who has seen the items to please contact Police immediately.

The clothing consists of a white Nike t-shirt with a red tick, black or dark grey tracksuit pants and red Adidas scuffs like the images pictured.

Police continue to appeal for information on vehicles:

Detective Inspector Symonds says the investigation team is continuing to piece together the information received so far, however are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance.

Police are still appealing to the public in relation to two vehicles of interest.

Jo’s vehicle, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, was found by Police parked in the car park near the entrance to Omamari Beach on 2 August.

“We believe the vehicle was parked there sometime after 7pm on Thursday 1 August and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries.

“In particular, we are appealing for sightings of the black Mitsubishi Outlander in the car park at Omamari Beach, or sightings of anyone near the car or on the beach from Wednesday (31 July) through to Friday morning (2 August).”

Police are also seeking information on a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat deck Ute, with no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police believe this vehicle was in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle leading up to and around Friday 2 August in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas near Dargaville and anytime up until 10 August.

“Anyone who saw this vehicle, or any other vehicles in the area, or has any dashcam footage between these dates is urged to come forward.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we work to determine exactly what has occurred.”

If you were in these areas between these times and have any photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://cloth.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to a member of the investigation team in person you can present to the Dargaville Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

