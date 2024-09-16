Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
A Penchant For A Pendant Gets Man Arrested

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Sergeant Cam Young, Morrinsville Police:

On Wednesday 4 September at about 3pm a man approached the front glass window display of a jewellery store in Morrinsville.

Using a hammer he had brought with him, he smashed the window while the shop was still open for business and people were inside.

The man took some jewellery and left the store.

Police immediately started receiving calls from the public and staff arrived at the scene within minutes.

With an excellent description of the offender supplied by the public and the officers’ local knowledge of the area, they were able to find the offender within ten minutes.

The man was located and arrested while walking through a local park and he still had the jewellery he’d stolen in his pocket.

This is an outstanding response to a frightening and alarming experience for the victims and other people who were in town that day.

Police commend the actions of the public who sought help by calling 111 quickly.

We know that this type of behaviour creates some unease among our community and police will continue to find and stop this behaviour.

If you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, like these witnesses did, or dial 105 if it’s already happened and not urgent.

The 18-year-old local man was charged with Burglary and will appear in court at a later date. The same man was also charged with Demands to steal in relation to a separate incident at 5.30am on the same morning.

