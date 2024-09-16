Appeal For Information, Manchester Street Assault

Police investigating an assault on Manchester Street, Christchurch, are wanting to identify and speak with the person pictured, as we believe they can assist with our enquiries.

We would also like to speak to the driver of the red station wagon pictured.

The assault took place about 11pm on Friday 23 August, near Aberdeen Street, leaving one person with minor-to-moderate injuries.

If you recognise the person pictured or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or online via police.govt.nz/use-105, selecting “Update Report” and referencing file number 240824/4711.

