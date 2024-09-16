Charges Filed For Alleged Breaches Of The Resource Management Act

Queenstown Lake District Council has commenced a prosecution relating to activities that allegedly contributed to the slip that occurred on the Ben Lomond Reserve that affected Reavers Lane on 22 September 2023.

It has filed charges against three companies for alleged breaches of the Resource Management Act 1991.

The defendants are due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on 21 October 2024.

As the matter is before Court, the Council will not be commenting further at this stage.

© Scoop Media

