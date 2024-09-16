Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Filed For Alleged Breaches Of The Resource Management Act

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:51 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lake District Council has commenced a prosecution relating to activities that allegedly contributed to the slip that occurred on the Ben Lomond Reserve that affected Reavers Lane on 22 September 2023.

It has filed charges against three companies for alleged breaches of the Resource Management Act 1991.

The defendants are due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on 21 October 2024.

As the matter is before Court, the Council will not be commenting further at this stage.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 