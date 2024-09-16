Carters Beach Grounding - Update #7

The Manahau barge has now been successfully re-floated from Carters Beach, Westport.

Maritime NZ would like to thank the vessel's operator, Westland Mineral Sands, for their efforts throughout the operation so far, as well as the salvage team and the district and regional councils.

We will continue to monitor the next phase of the vessel's towage into Nelson.

Maritime NZ National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell says it was very pleasing to see the Manahau leave Carters Beach.

"We'd like to thank everyone involved in the operation. It has been well managed so far in sometimes difficult conditions. The Manahau’s owner and operator has worked well with Maritime NZ, Buller District Council and Westport Regional Council, which has been very helpful," he says.

Maritime NZ has led the Government response as a national level maritime response with a team of 10 people on the ground in Westport and a larger team supporting out of Wellington including the National Maritime Controller.

Maritime NZ’s role has been to lead the Government response to the incident, monitoring plans for assurance they are safe and compliant. Our teams will now support the local remediation efforts.

NEXT MARITIME NZ STEPS

The vessel will be towed to Nelson.

There is an investigation underway into the incident.

The vessel's Class Society will need to inspect and provide assurance that suitable repairs have been made before it can be released.

Maritime NZ's National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell is available to provide interviews about the operation. He will not be able to speak to any compliance

© Scoop Media

