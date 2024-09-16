Kai Gathering Season Is Here—Prepare, Protect, And Gather Safely

05 September

Across the generations Kiwis will head to the water this Spring in the time-honoured tradition of gathering kai moana for family dinner tables. Water Safety New Zealand encourages Kiwis to prioritise their safety this Spring.

The beginning of springtime fishing workups, white baiting, and scallop harvesting all bring both joy and sustenance. But they also have significant risks. Kai gathering, includes activities such as boat fishing, spearfishing, diving, rock fishing, shellfish collection, coastal netting, and white baiting.

Cost of living challenges are not reducing quickly. Ongoing financial pressures and the change in seasons is likely to intensify people’s reliance on kai gathering as a vital way to feed themselves.

Preparation is key to staying safe, says Water Safety New Zealand Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard.

“New Zealand's waters are unpredictable. Mixing the open water with occasional lapses in preparation, knowledge, and poor decision-making means kai gathering can be perilous.”

Twenty-one people drown annually while kai gathering. This represents 26 per cent of all drowning fatalities annually. Fatalities are predominantly males, with more than 70 per cent of the victims aged 45 and above. Activities based on the coastline are the most prevalent.

Kai gathering fatalities reveal a disproportionate impact on certain communities. Particularly Māori and Asian New Zealanders drown at a higher rate that of NZ European. This over-representation is a concerning trend, potentially due to underestimating the local environments and conditions, inadequate safety equipment or just being out alone.

According to ACC water-related injury data we know that more than 2,500 people are injured every year while gathering kai.

PREPARE WELL AND STAY WELL

Ensure springtime kai gathering aligns with both tradition and safety:

- Boat Seaworthiness: Have you checked your boat’s condition? Regular maintenance and safety checks are crucial to avoid mechanical failures or other issues while at sea.

- Equipment Servicing: Have you had your dive equipment serviced? Ensuring your gear is in top condition can prevent accidents and equipment failures underwater.

- Physical Preparedness: How well prepared are you physically—and how about your buddy? The challenges of chasing the big kingis, collecting a feed of kina, or netting a bag of mullet can be physically demanding. Ensure you’re in good shape to handle these activities safely.

- Gather kai with a mate: Whether fishing, diving, or gathering shellfish, having a buddy with you ensures that help is immediately available should anything go wrong. Having a mate around is a simple but effective way to stay safe in, on or under the water.

BALANCING CULTURAL AND ECONOMIC REALITIES

For communities where kai gathering is a cultural practice, integrating traditional knowledge (mātauranga) with modern safety measures is key. This includes understanding local conditions, using appropriate safety gear, and maintaining open communication plans.

As we step into another exciting and delicious kai gathering season, let's remember that with proper preparation and respect for the power of the ocean, we can enjoy the bounty of our waters without compromising safety.

For more information on water safety tips, visit: watersafetynz.org

