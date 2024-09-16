Council Stands United On New Dunedin Hospital

The New Dunedin Hospital is under threat, but the Dunedin City Council stands united in its defence, Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says.

“We have been very clear that we expect the government to honour its commitment and build the hospital our communities need.

“Any facility or service cuts at this stage in the project would only deliver a false economy, and the people of Dunedin and the lower South Island would pay the price.

“That is completely unacceptable, and we are united with clinician representatives and residents of the region in our determination to see this project delivered as promised,” Mr Radich says.

As a show of unity, all of Dunedin’s city councillors available are today joining Mr Radich in calling for the project to proceed without clinical cuts.

“I think that sends a powerful message to everyone – including our city’s residents – about our commitment to this cause and our readiness to reignite a campaign if required.

“We’re all very concerned by recent media reports cuts may be coming. As yet, no proposal has been put forward for consultation but already clinicians have spoken up in alarm at the possibility.”

Suggestions that short-stay beds might be lost from the Emergency Department are of particular concern, Mr Radich says.

“They are what will help get ED wait times under control and cutting them will of course do the opposite.

“Any clinical cuts are concerning and completely contrary to promises made. Thankfully, the Minister himself is a clinician. He knows what the experts agree is needed and he knows what to do.

“Build it once, built it right.”

