Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bar Association Concerned About Physical Attacks On Lawyers In Court Premises

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:55 am
Press Release: NZ Bar Association

The New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o te Ture is very concerned to hear of yet another serious assault on a lawyer, this time at the Auckland District Court. It is unacceptable that lawyers doing their job are being attacked. Bar Association President Maria Dew KC says, “This cannot be permitted to continue. Lawyers need to be safe when doing their work and particularly while they are at court for clients.”

The day-to-day work of lawyers at District Courts throughout the country is pressured, and stressful. The working conditions are difficult. Despite that, lawyers work hard for clients every day. They should not have to risk their own safety as well.

Rachael Reed KC, co-Chair of the Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, says that anecdotally these attacks are increasing, and they need to be stopped. It will take action and work with others to change this worrying dynamic.

The Bar Association has contacted and is supporting the attacked lawyer, who has given many years’ service to the justice system.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Bar Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 