Bar Association Concerned About Physical Attacks On Lawyers In Court Premises

The New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o te Ture is very concerned to hear of yet another serious assault on a lawyer, this time at the Auckland District Court. It is unacceptable that lawyers doing their job are being attacked. Bar Association President Maria Dew KC says, “This cannot be permitted to continue. Lawyers need to be safe when doing their work and particularly while they are at court for clients.”

The day-to-day work of lawyers at District Courts throughout the country is pressured, and stressful. The working conditions are difficult. Despite that, lawyers work hard for clients every day. They should not have to risk their own safety as well.

Rachael Reed KC, co-Chair of the Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, says that anecdotally these attacks are increasing, and they need to be stopped. It will take action and work with others to change this worrying dynamic.

The Bar Association has contacted and is supporting the attacked lawyer, who has given many years’ service to the justice system.

© Scoop Media

