Two Arrests In Relation To Grey Lynn Homicide

07 September

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to Operation Comma, the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Maxwel-Dee Repia in Grey Lynn.

The man was arrested this afternoon in South Auckland. He has been charged with murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will be held in custody and is due to appear at Auckland District Court on Monday 9 September.

A second man, aged 18, has also been arrested in West Auckland this afternoon.

He will face a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder and three counts of being an accessory after the fact to wounding.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Police cannot rule out further charges.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing, and is still in the early stages.

“There is still much to do as we piece together a full account of what occurred on Thursday and the events leading up to this tragedy.

“The community has responded very positively and we are grateful for their support.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police will continue to work in the community, going go door to door seeking witnesses and CCTV.

“Please, if you have information, contact us, rather than waiting for us to find you.

“We know there are others involved in the offending on Thursday. The right for them to do is contact police and talk with us.

“However, we know having made arrests and laying a murder charge will be a relief for Mr Repia’s family and the wider community.

“We want to thank residents for their ongoing patience, co-operation and assistance.”

