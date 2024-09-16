Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Balmoral Fire Update #4 & #3

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:58 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

#4

Fire and Emergency New Zealand hopes to hand back the site of a large vegetation fire at Tokarahi, Waitaki to the landowner tomorrow.

"Our four crews and two helicopters did a fantastic job today checking for hot spots, " Fire and Emergency Incident Commander Bobby Lamont says.

"The work was arduous but the fireground is now very well contained and controlled.

We’ll leave a couple of people monitoring the fireground overnight and reassess the situation in the morning," he says.

"All going well, we anticipate leaving the fireground tomorrow."

This will be the last update today.

#3

Morning briefing at Balmoral fire Sunday / Supplied

Four firefighting crews and two helicopters are back at the vegetation fire ground at Tokarahi near Waitaki today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Commander Bobby Lamont says the fire did not develop overnight and remains contained and controlled today.

"Our crews of volunteers and forestry contractors, supported by two helicopters with monsoon buckets, will walk the perimeter of the fire today with hand tools to check for hotspots," Bobby Lamont says.

"We’re aiming to hit it hard today before the warmer temperatures and windier conditions forecast for tomorrow arrive."

The vegetation fire started around midday on Friday and has burnt through just over 800 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub.

There will be another update later this afternoon.

