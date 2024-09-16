Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Balmoral Fire Update #5

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:01 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed the site of the large vegetation fire at Tokarahi, Waitaki, back to the landowner.

Incident Commander Bobby Lamont said the fire was now extinguished and the landowner would monitor and suppress any potential hot spots.

"The owner has a management plan in place and if anything escalates, we will be immediately back to assist," he says.

Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to the out of control burnoff on Friday, which burnt through 800 hectares of farmland, tussock, and scrub.

"It's very dry in the Waitaki valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed," Bobby Lamont says.

"If you are going to light a fire it is important that you have the appropriate controls in place to extinguish the fire if you need to.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for further information and fire safety advice."

Bobby Lamont thanked crews for all their hard work over the past few days in bringing the fire under control.

"This was a remote area, and they did a great job. We would also like to thank local businesses across Oamaru and the wider community for their support."

This will be the last update unless there is a significant development.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 