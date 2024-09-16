Balmoral Fire Update #5

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed the site of the large vegetation fire at Tokarahi, Waitaki, back to the landowner.

Incident Commander Bobby Lamont said the fire was now extinguished and the landowner would monitor and suppress any potential hot spots.

"The owner has a management plan in place and if anything escalates, we will be immediately back to assist," he says.

Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to the out of control burnoff on Friday, which burnt through 800 hectares of farmland, tussock, and scrub.

"It's very dry in the Waitaki valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed," Bobby Lamont says.

"If you are going to light a fire it is important that you have the appropriate controls in place to extinguish the fire if you need to.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for further information and fire safety advice."

Bobby Lamont thanked crews for all their hard work over the past few days in bringing the fire under control.

"This was a remote area, and they did a great job. We would also like to thank local businesses across Oamaru and the wider community for their support."

This will be the last update unless there is a significant development.

