Dunedin’s Turn To Suit Up: Jobs In Uniform Expo Coming Soon

Pictured from left to right: Braden Stark, Wayne McLelland, Mel Isaacs, Tianna Areaiiti, Samuel Martin (Photo/Supplied)

Love Dog Squad?

Can’t get enough of Shortland Street paramedics?

Never missed Police Ten 7?

Then don’t miss Otago’s Jobs in Uniform – Uniformed Services Expo, on Saturday 28th September.

With support from Business South, Connected* are hosting the expo in Dunedin after three successful events across Southland earlier in the year.

The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to come learn about opportunities with Defence, Fire and Emergency, Police, Corrections, Land Search and Rescue, and Limited Service Volunteers.

There will be demonstrations and interactive sessions, and the chance to see if you have what it takes with a fitness test.

MSD Regional Commissioner Steph Voight says people often don’t realise just how many different roles are on offer.

“There are so many different careers available in the uniformed services, from fire fighter to musician in the NZ Army band,” Voight said.

“The expos are open to the whole family, so even if you only pop along because the kids love Paw Patrol, you’re more than welcome. Who knows, you might end up considering a career change!”

Whether you’re actively look for work or just curious, this is your chance to learn what a job in uniform is like and find out what it takes to join the teams.

When: Saturday 28th September 11am – 3pm

Where: Forrester Park Kennel Club, 194 Norwood Street, Normanby, Dunedin

Note:

*Connected is a government service to help New Zealanders connect to the wide range of Employment, Education and Training support and advice available, coordinated by the Ministry of Social Development.

