Together For Te Tiriti Campaign Launched In Response To Treaty Principles Bill

People-powered organisation ActionStation has launched a campaign called Together for Te Tiriti. It comes in response to the Coalition Government’s decision to go ahead with introducing the Treaty Principles Bill in November despite widespread opposition.

This afternoon, Ministers discussed the controversial Bill during Cabinet. While PM Christopher Luxon refused to give details, he confirmed that the Bill would be introduced in November and will proceed to Select Committee.

The Treaty Principles Bill is among a raft of anti-Māori laws proposed by the Coalition Government and has gained extra notoriety because of its blatant disregard for Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document: including the proposal to rewrite the Treaty Principles, remove reference to the tino rangatiratanga of Māori, and change how Te Tiriti o Waitangi can be interpreted by courts and law. The Bill also includes a call for a referendum on the topic, which has been proven to be a vehicle for disinformation and racist division in countries like Australia.

Opposition has been mounting over the past months, with 440 church leaders being the latest to speak out against this harmful Bill. These leaders join over 230 community and civil society organisations, the country’s leading Te Reo translators, multiple iwi including Ngāti Kahu and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, opposition parties and a damning urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal condemning the Bill.

Many are calling for the Bill to be dropped before the first reading.

ActionStation Director, Kassie Hartendorp says that the Treaty Principles Bill is a Trojan horse for hate.

“Most people in Aotearoa understand that Te Tiriti should be respected as an essential part of our past, present and future. Yet, a small minority of bad faith political actors are trying to dredge up hate and division with this Trojan horse Bill and drag us back into the past.”

Hartendorp says that it’s been heartening to see the outpouring of support for Te Tiriti o Waitangi among faith communities and civil society. She says now is the time for Tangata Tiriti (non-Māori) everywhere to show that they support honouring Te Tiriti too.

“Together for Te Tiriti is a campaign that welcomes people of all backgrounds who believe that our country is better off when we honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the shared aspirations of our ancestors for peace and mutual benefit.”

“We don’t need to follow other countries down the path of hate and division. Kiingi Tuheitia called us together in kotahitanga, and now is the time for our nation to put that call into action. We’re asking people across Aotearoa New Zealand to show the Coalition Government that honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a win-win situation for all of us.”

The Together for Te Tiriti website goes live today, where supporters can purchase their own placard to show their support for Te Tiriti o Waitangi in their home, business or community.

