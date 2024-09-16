Urgent Action Needed: Shocking Animal Welfare Failures In Southland Exposed

The distressing footage captured on the 8th of September in Southland, showing lambs and their mothers struggling and dying in the mud, has revealed a severe failure in animal welfare oversight. This situation is an undeniable national disgrace.

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is demanding immediate action. Danette Wereta, General Secretary of AJP, stated, “The suffering of these animals is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act 1999.”

The footage clearly breaches sections of the Animal Welfare Act, which requires animals to have proper and sufficient food, water, and shelter and to be protected from unnecessary pain or distress. The footage shows preventable suffering and death, in violation of this law.

Additionally, the Code of Welfare for Sheep mandates conditions to prevent this extreme suffering. The footage demonstrates a blatant disregard for these requirements. This should never have occurred, and it reflects systemic inadequacies in oversight and enforcement.

AJP is calling for:

Immediate deployment of qualified personnel to the affected farm to assess and provide urgent care to animals still in danger. “Time is critical,” Wereta emphasised. “We need swift action to prevent further suffering and protect the remaining animals.”

A thorough investigation into the Southland incident, including a review of MPI’s response. This investigation must also scrutinise the specific farm involved to ensure legal compliance and accountability.

“The government must act decisively,” Wereta added. “The welfare of animals is a measure of our society’s moral integrity. Laws must be enforced rigorously, not merely exist on paper. We must ensure our actions do not contribute to the suffering and death of innocent animals.”

The footage from Southland has shocked many people across New Zealand and highlights the urgent need for reform. AJP urges the government to act immediately, ensuring the suffering of these lambs and their mothers was not in vain.

