If It Seems Weird, Report It, Police Urge Farmers

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Southern District Police are urging people in rural areas to remove the welcome mat for thieves.

Police are investigating a number of thefts, with tools and ATVs among the items stolen across a wide area, from the outskirts of Invercargill to as far out as Hedgehope.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gregory Baird, Area Manager Investigation, is urging people to help Police by reporting suspicious behaviour.

“We’re asking rural communities, no matter where you are, to keep an eye out. If something seems weird, tell us.”

Suspicious or illegal activity should be reported by calling 111 immediately if it’s happening now, or on 105 if it’s after the fact.

“When you make a report, we’re able to see where crime is happening, and where our attention needs to be. Don’t wait, don’t assume it’s ‘probably nothing’ – trust your instincts.”

Rural crime is generally under-reported, and Detective Senior Sergeant Baird urged people to change that.

About two-thirds of rural burglaries and thefts occur at properties with little-to-no security in place, but ‘target hardening’ can be as simple as locking gates or sheds.

“Think of criminals as being lazy. They want easy targets where they can get in and out quickly. Don’t make it easy for them.”

© Scoop Media

