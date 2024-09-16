Homicide Investigation Following Body In Burnt Out Car

A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a burnt out vehicle in Dargaville yesterday.

Police were notified of a vehicle on fire at Ripiro Beach just after 10.30am.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says upon arrival a body was located inside the vehicle.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

He says a scene guard has been in place overnight, and a scene examination will commence this morning at the beach and at a nearby property in Te Kopuru.

“The circumstances surrounding the fire and how the car came to be on the beach are as yet unexplained.

“However, our teams are working hard to piece together exactly what has occurred.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community.

“While no arrests have been made, Police are speaking with a person of interest.

"At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police also want to reassure the Dargaville community this incident is unrelated to the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki in August.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who have not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240908/8425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

