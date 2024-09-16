Large Scale Training Exercise On Auckland Harbour This Week

A controlled training exercise will be conducted on the Hauraki Gulf on Thursday morning, simulating a marine search and rescue.

The multi-agency exercise is being led by Police, with support from a raft of other agencies.

Police, along with other agency personnel, will be in the area on the western side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The training exercise is expected to run from 8am until approximately midday on 12 September, and will involve the use of a commuter ferry.

No members of the public are participating in the exercise.

Senior Constable Steve Hunt says a multitude of resource will be deployed to the exercise, including marine vessels, the Police Eagle helicopter, and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

“We want to reiterate this is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.

“Commuters and wider members of the public should not be alarmed.

“These exercises enable Police and partner agencies to test our on-water response and systems should an emergency ever arise.”

A section of Captain Cook Wharf at Port of Auckland will be used as part of the exercise and the public should not be alarmed, he says.

"We'll aim to cause as little disturbance as possible and hope people will understand the importance of us carrying out these types of exercises."

