Dunedin Strippers Pushed To Protest

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:17 am
Press Release: NZ Dancer Collective

Dunedin based strippers are preparing to protest against unfair working conditions, following unjust dismissals and “increasingly harmful” working conditions at Stilettos Revue Bar in Dunedin.

Earlier this year two strippers were told they were ‘no longer being offered shifts’ after attempting to address miscommunications with Stilettos management. Further attempts to negotiate with the venue have left the remaining workers feeling frustrated, unsafe and have resulted in more workers being dismissed.

The group have been supported by Wellington based stripper activist group Fired Up Stilettos since May this year, and have collectivised to form a Dunedin branch of the nationwide movement. “We are incredibly proud of the dancers in Dunedin. Standing up against strip club management is a risk for workers both current and retired, especially if they are at risk of being doxxed or have no other form of income. But it’s also the only way to achieve change, and change is needed” states FUS representative Margot Embargot.

“We’ve dealt with verbal and sexual abuse from management, the rules are always changing and they don’t treat us like independent contractors. We are protesting to show the venue and the community that we won’t stay quiet about abuse against strippers, and to make sure that anyone who might be looking to work there knows what they’re in for” states Kitten, a former Stilettos worker.

Following Friday’s protest the group intends to continue running local strip club events to provide a safe work alternative to victims of Stilettos management.
 

