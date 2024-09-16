Drunk Driver Caught Driving Twice Within Four Hours

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Philip Ruddell, Waikato Highway Patrol

On Friday 6 September at about 9pm members of the public reported a vehicle driving up over curbs and weaving all over the road in the Flagstaff area of Hamilton.

Police responded and found a female driver slumped at the wheel of the vehicle.

The woman underwent alcohol testing procedures and returned a result of 1291 micrograms per litre of breath.

At the conclusion of the testing the driver was suspended for 28 days and was taken by police back to a Hamilton address where family lived.

Just after midnight on 7 September, police stopped the same vehicle due to its manner of driving on Te Rapa Road, Beerescourt, where the same offending driver was found behind the wheel.

She again underwent alcohol testing procedures and returned a result of 1248 micrograms and her vehicle was impounded for 28 days.

She was arrested and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date in relation to driving whilst suspended and two charges relating to impaired driving.

Police staff were astounded by her behaviour. It’s extremely concerning that people are continuing to make poor and reckless decisions such as this.

There is really only one positive outcome from these incidents - it is that someone reported the behaviour so we could remove this dangerous driver from our roads and we thank them for contacting us.

If you see unsafe driving behaviour, or someone is in immediate danger, please call 111 as soon as possible.

You can also report matters after the fact by calling Police on 105 or *555.

