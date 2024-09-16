Tauranga Man Sentenced To 7 Months Home Detention For Possessing Extreme Child Sexual Exploitation Material

A Tauranga man has been granted permanent name suppression and sentenced to 7 months home detention after appearing at the Tauranga District Court on 9 September 2024, following an investigation by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The offender pled guilty to two representative charges relating to knowingly possessing objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Investigators from the Digital Child Exploitation Team (DCET), DIA, were alerted by foreign law enforcement to a New Zealand-based individual making claims of abusing children and having access to child sexual abuse material.

The investigation identified the man as the potential perpetrator and a search warrant was then executed at his home, where investigators located and seized multiple electronic devices.

Following forensic examination, he was charged with the possession of 374 images and videos depicting the horrific and extreme sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including very young children and babies.

Investigators undertook checks to ensure that none of the images were created by the offender.

Tim Houston, Manager Digital Child Exploitation Team, said:

“Every child deserves to feel safe, loved and nurtured. No child should ever be put in a position like this or be revictimized every time images of their abuse is distributed, shared or viewed.”

“Child sexual exploitation material depicts real children who have had real harm perpetrated against them. These images depict a real crime scene”.

DIA’s DCET is committed to keeping New Zealanders safe from online harm by responding to and preventing the spread of child sexual exploitation material online.

In 2023, DCET undertook 47 investigations into child exploitation, resulting in the discovery of almost 3 million pieces of illegal material possessed by New Zealanders. This is in addition to the over 1 million attempts to access websites hosting child sexual abuse material that were blocked by the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering System.

Help and support

We encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their tamariki about their online activities. Advice and support for parents and caregivers about how they can keep their children safe online can be found at KeepItRealOnline.govt.nz.

If you are concerned about something you have seen or want to report a crime, please report it to the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 111.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

· https://www.kidshealth.org.nz/child-abuse-directory-information-and-support

· Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

· Safe Network: 09 377 9898

· WellStop: 04 566 4745

· STOP: 03 353 0257

· Stand Strong, Walk Tall

