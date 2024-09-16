WPI Closure A Devastating Blow To Ruapehu; Council Now Focused On Worker And Community Support

Confirmation that the Winstone Pulp International (WPI) will be closing is a devastating blow to Ruapehu and Council will now focus on doing what it can to help support affected workers and the community. (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu District Mayor, Weston Kirton, expressed deep concern and disappointment at the news that Winstone Pulp International (WPI) will be closing its central North Island mills due to unsustainable energy prices, resulting in the loss of over 200 permanent jobs.

"The closure is a massive blow to Ruapehu and our communities," said Mayor Kirton. "Our immediate concerns are now with the people and communities affected by this decision, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them through this incredibly difficult time."

In anticipation of this decision, Council had already initiated preliminary discussions with Work and Income and our iwi partners to coordinate support for the affected workers. Mayor Kirton said that the Council will be working with other agencies to help the community navigate the challenging period ahead.

"The well-being of our communities is the top priority for elected members, and we are committed to ensuring that there is support and assistance available to help them rebuild and recover. As challenging as this time is for many whānau, support services are available. If you are affected in anyway, please reach out and take advantage of them," he said.

Mayor Kirton also acknowledged the resilience and strength of the WPI mill workers, their whānau, and the wider community while they waited for the decision on the future of the mills. “I would like to especially recognise the workers, their families, and everyone who advocated for them in an attempt to avoid today’s outcome. Your strength and determination during this incredibly unsettling period have been truly inspiring,” he said.

The Ruapehu District Council remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its communities during this challenging time and will continue to advocate for the necessary changes to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

