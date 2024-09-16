Workers Gutted At "Tragic" Outcome For WPI's Ruapehu Mills

FIRST Union and E tū members are devastated to learn that Winstone Pulp International (WPI) has confirmed their intention to close the Karioi pulp mill and Tangiwai sawmill despite significant last-minute efforts to keep the mills open and save around 300 jobs in the community.

Jude Sinai, a FIRST Union delegate at the Karioi pulp mill, said workers were gutted, disappointed and let down by the decision to close.

"We were hoping that the Government and wood sector would find a positive outcome and look for a way forward that's profitable," said Mr Sinai.

"But they didn’t come to the party and couldn’t put together a long-term strategy to lock in power prices. Whatever was offered wasn’t enough."

"It’s sad being here today and nostalgic - some of us have been here 20, 30, 40 years. We’ve spent so long at these sites, but the end was really sudden, with only 2 weeks to prepare physically, financially and emotionally for this outcome."

"But we have a lot of aroha for our community and want to thank everyone who supported us. They’ve been staunchly behind us, and our hearts go out to you."

"This will have a huge ripple effect across the Ruapehu district - these jobs are a financial backbone for the region."

"We’re the coaches, we sit on the boards of trustees, we send our kids to the local schools... without the support, it will open up a huge vacuum in the community."

"There’s disappointment we couldn’t make a go of it, and we want to thank the community for fighting and supporting us through this anxious time," said Daniel Abernethy, E tū delegate.

"There are some of us that call these communities home, and leaving here is the last option. I never thought the plant was going to close, I considered this to be my retirement job."

Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary, said that WPI’s decision to close is a tragedy for workers, families, community, local iwi and hapū, and other businesses in the area.

"The decision to close the doors of the two mills follows the spike in electricity prices during August that led to the company suspending production for over a month," said Mr Maga.

"The closure shows a Government asleep at the wheel with no care for the destruction that its previous electricity reforms have caused for workers, communities and businesses across the country."

"As Ruapehu Mayor Kirton put it - what’s the use of Prime Minister Luxon touring Asian countries trying to get more investment into NZ when our broken electricity supply system means existing investors are closing mills and leaving the country?"

"The unions thank Mayor Kirton and other Mayors, opposition parties and Hon Shane Jones for joining the fight to keep the mills open."

Mr Maga said that the unions will immediately start working with the company, local government and iwi and hapū to put in place a redundancy support programme for mill workers and their families.

"We will be calling on MSD and other government agencies to lift their game and provide the support needed for workers, their families and communities within the district," said Mr Maga.

"It’s a very sad day for affected workers, and the whole community which relies on decent jobs in the area," said Rachel Mackintosh, E tū National Secretary.

"I know our members have been heartened by the outpouring of community support - people are deeply concerned about their neighbours and the turbulent time ahead for those who will need to find other work.

"Large workplaces in rural areas are often the backbone of their communities. People living in the Ruapehu district have fought hard to protect the mills’ futures, and many will be devastated by the news today."

Ms Mackintosh says the closure demonstrates a failure of the Government to step up.

"We need to protect local manufacturing. By leaving the industry so vulnerable to the fluctuations of the energy market, there’s a clear risk that we lose opportunities for well-paid work, and damage Aotearoa’s wider productive economy."

"Mega profits from the partially privatised gentailers, and the lack of an effective strategy for a clean and secure energy future, are huge factors in the closures today. It’s simply not good enough for the Government to let our local industries fail like this - it’s an abdication of responsibility."

