Community Connections At Core Of Council Meeting

The future for playgrounds, an increase in libraries use, and a proposal to add more spaces where pooches can play off-lead were all on the table at a Hamilton City Council meeting today (10 September).

Following a minute’s silence in memory of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, the Community and Natural Environment Committee meeting kicked off with discussions themed around limiting spend and being financially shrewd.

At a high level, planned renewals and improvements including shade provision and a central city play space were approved, with oversight from a working group which will be made up of senior Council staff and Elected Members.

Through the working group, there will be a tight watch over future playground plans and budgets to ensure the community are getting the best possible outcomes.

Committee Chair Kesh Naidoo-Rauf said in the meeting playgrounds were such beloved assets in the city, it was important to pause and get the decision-making right.

“Playgrounds have a huge role in bringing people together – when you see kids talking to each other, parents and caregivers talk to each other, and you get to know your neighbours. Playgrounds have a really nice community feel.”

Deciding where and what type of play spaces to create within the central city was also pushed to the new steering group where it can be thought through in more detail.

A 2023/24 summary of Hamilton City Libraries first year of work under its guiding strategy was laden with milestones. The strategy is the mandate for transforming the city’s libraries into hubs that meet the diverse needs of the community.

Last year, the number of people who visited a library in-person rose by 69% to 928,552 and virtual visits increased by 19% to 1,685,540. The use of internet and wifi in libraries has increased in the last year, evidence of how libraries help communities connect and stay in touch.

Opening a new library – Te Kete Aronui – in Rototuna, along with creative and bespoke events with a literacy focus across all seven libraries, contributed to the increase in visitor numbers.

Music, craft making, gaming, competitions, learning programmes and jam-packed school holiday activities made up the 44% more activities taking place – 1698 in total – attended by 43,686 people (32% increase).

Another enhanced service highlighted by the libraries team was setting up the Poipoi Mahara Memory Care Collection at the Glenview and St Andrews Libraries, including tailored staff training, new programmes, and changes to physical spaces to support those affected by dementia and their families.

Hamilton City Libraries Director Paula Murdoch explained that libraries are places to wander, wonder, be curious, and discover.

“Books are at the heart of library services, but libraries are so much more than that to the community. Even more so in times of financial hardship, they are a hub where people can go to learn, play, meet new people, get help, and have a really good time,” said Murdoch.

And from books to barking - the community will soon be able to have their say on proposed changes to Hamilton’s Animal Nuisance Bylaw, Dog Control Bylaw, and Dog Control Policy.

The Committee approved public consultation for the Bylaws and policy to take place from 18 September to 18 October 2024. The three documents ensure there are rules and guidelines in place for the keeping of dogs and other animals, bees, and poultry in Hamilton.

The key proposed changes to the Bylaws and Policy aim to provide clarity on where animals can be housed, set the minimum housing standard for dogs, provide more off-lead opportunities for dogs in city parks, and simplify the permit process for owners with multiple dogs.

Those wanting to provide feedback during the consultation period (18 September to 18 October 2024) will be able to do so online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay, by visiting the Council building on Anglesea Street or any of the city’s libraries, or by requesting a hard copy be sent to them.

A decision was also made to combine two arts-related policies which will create efficiencies and will be a collaboration with Creative Waikato.

A proposed new Art in Infrastructure Policy and the current Permanent Public Art Policy will be combined later this year when the latter is due for review. The policies look to create a strategic and consistent approach to how art is integrated into new infrastructure, and how Council plans and looks after public art.

