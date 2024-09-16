Aotearoa’s Jewish Groups Ask, “How Many Flashing Lights Does It Take For Our Government To Notice?”

Members of Alternative Jewish Voices and Dayenu fear that our government is heightening Muslim vulnerability.

“Government actions are actively exposing Muslim New Zealanders—among others—to risk and danger,” says Marilyn Garson, co-founder of Alternative Jewish Voices. “Aotearoa failed its Muslim citizens once, with shattering consequences. People warned government and agencies of impending danger in 2019. They were not heard. This government is setting up another avoidable failure, and we join our Muslim whānau in calling for something better.”

Under Judith Collins, the coordinating minister, the government has abandoned major recommendations of the enquiry into the Christchurch murders. There will be no further wraparound support services for those who survived and those who lost whānau.

A speaking tour by Candace Owens of the American far right has been advertised. The Christchurch shooter claimed that Owens ‘influenced [him] above all.’ While antisemitism and Holocaust denial are her levers, her product is division, confusion and hate. Aotearoa has enough of those, without issuing invitations for more.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee—a former gun lobbyist now in charge of the guns—is rushing to pare back gun regulations without public consultation, without time to assess the impact on public safety, and without involving her public service advisors in case they tell her the obvious. The police association, also denied their input, has called for the portfolio to be taken from her.

Muslim schools in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland were closed yesterday because of threats. An emailed video displayed a shooter. How re-traumatising that must be.

“The temperature is rising,” warns Fred Albert, Alternative Jewish Voices co-founder. “The government is just letting it rise. Warning lights are flashing and we need government to notice. They’re asleep when we need action to protect vulnerable communities—and to limit unnecessary firearms.”

Alternative Jewish Voices and Dayenu send arohanui to our Muslim neighbours and we join them in demanding vision and action from our institutions of politics, security and civil society.

Background information

Alternative Jewish Voices is a collective of anti-Zionist Jews, working on Jewish pluralism, antiracism and justice for Palestine. Dayenu is a group of New Zealand Jews opposed to racism and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land. More information can be found at https://ajv.org.nz/ and https://www.instagram.com/dayenunz/

