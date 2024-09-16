Work Ready Kāpiti Celebrates Success At The Wellington Airport Community Awards

Just over a week ago, Work Ready Kāpiti had the privilege of receiving a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award in recognition of our contribution towards the Education & Child/Youth Development sector in Kāpiti. Being recognised as a finalist was a privilege in itself, so to be recognised as the winner for the Kāpiti region is even more special. Last Wednesday, at the event in Kapiti, a collection of current and former board members were present to receive the award. Our chairperson, John Scutter, had the following to say on the moment: “Being honoured with this award in front of our community is truly humbling. This recognition reflects not only the hard work of countless individuals dedicated to nurturing the potential of our rangatahi but also the strong, supportive spirit of the Kāpiti community. Thank you for this incredible recognition."

Receiving this award not only recognises the mahi of Work Ready Kāpiti as an organisation, but also the support from Kāpiti College, Ōtaki College, and Paraparaumu College in delivering our programs. We are grateful to our founding partners, Kāpiti Coast District Council and Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce. Likewise, our sponsors, funders, and supporters are integral in our ability to impact the community. Most importantly, the active involvement of local employers truly distinguishes our organisation and drives our success. The wealth of knowledge and experience they share with our rangatahi is invaluable. Similarly, the engagement of our Kāpiti rangatahi gives us a space in which our programs can make a meaningful impact on our community. Thank you!

Our Board Youth representative, Evy Dewhurst, was also present at the event and provided the following statement: “I feel honoured to be apart of such an amazing group of people and to be recognised for the great mahi that Work Ready Kāpiti does”

As winners of our community award, we are now through to the regional finals! This means our mahi has the chance to be recognised not just within Kāpiti, but also the greater Wellington region.

