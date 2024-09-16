Earn Points, Save The Planet: Competition Helps Zespri AIMS Games Athletes Give Back

Students competing at this week’s Zespri AIMS Games are being encouraged to ‘give back’ to their host city by participating in environmental actions and activities such as tree planting and sustainable travel.

Under the banner of Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back, Tauranga City Council has, for the past two years, hosted a coastal clean-up for Games athletes, and this year has expanded the programme into a suite of activities and events.

Jenna Quay, acting Venues and Events manager, says the council has introduced a competition to encourage participation. "The Games’ first sustainability trophy is up for grabs. We’re tapping into the spirit of inter-school competition to help get the kids and their teachers on board,” she says.

One of the high-scoring actions that athletes can take as part of Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back is to ride a bus to get to their games. Courtesy of Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Tauranga City Council, a dedicated free bus service is running this week between the Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa sports venues. The specially branded Zespri AIMS Games buses stop every 30 minutes at Mount Hot Pools, Blake Park, Bayfair, Mercury Baypark and Gordon Spratt Reserve.

As well as being free for athletes, the Zespri AIMS Game buses are free for anyone in the community to use. Oliver Haycock, Public Transport Director at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, says, “It’s a busy week for the city. We know there will be friends and family members wanting to get out there to support the athletes, so public transport will be the best way for everyone to get to the venues.”

Other actions in the Gives Back programme include tree planting and coastal clean-ups. Jenna Quay says, “These are feel-good activities for those who come along, and it can be a welcome break from a big sports week. The coastal clean-ups, for example, they get to hang out at the beach, have a barbeque and help look after our beautiful environment.”

Kelly Schischka, Zespri AIMS Games Tournament Director, says that with almost 13,000 athletes, the Games rival the Olympics in size. “It’s an exciting week that pumps millions of dollars of extra spending into the local economy,” she says. “We’re always mindful of the event’s environmental impact, which is why environmental kaitiakitanga is an important part of the kaupapa of the Games. The natural environment is part of our DNA here in the Bay.”

