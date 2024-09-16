Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bader Homicide Investigation: Further Appeal To Nearby Residents

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of an 8-year-old continue to urge residents in Bader to contact Police if they have found any unfamiliar clothing on their property.

If residents of Pine Avenue, Anthony Crescent and Ansford Place have located any clothing on their property or under their houses around 1 September, they are asked to contact Police.

Police are looking for a white t-shirt and light-coloured track pants that may have been discarded in the area.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please update us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240901/2872.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

