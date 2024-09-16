South Canterbury Detour Not Suitable For HPMV Over 50MAX, Over-dimension, Over-weight Vehicles

High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV) over 50MAX, over-dimension and over-weight permitted freight vehicles will be queued in South Canterbury this morning, while a serious injury crash has created a road closure on SH1.

Any vehicles up to 50MAX (50 Tonnes) are able to take the SH82/Waimate detour which has a number of bridges with restricted weights applying, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). Any drivers of vehicles weighing over 50MAX (50 Tonnes) will need to queue.

Drivers of other lighter vehicles can take the detour via SH82, clearly marked on the highway. SH82 is the inland route south of Hook to Waimate and Waihao Downs.

The crash occurred around 6am, between Makihikihi and Hook.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is on site, says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“If the highway is still closed beyond lunchtime, we will re-assess heavy vehicle detour options and advise.”

Detour route for lighter vehicles: Southbound traffic turn right onto Lower Hook Road, along Waimate Hunter Road, along Parsonage Road, left onto SH82, back onto SH1. Reverse for northbound.

Updates on this crash and the SH1 closure here: Highway conditions for Canterbury | NZTA Journey Planner

