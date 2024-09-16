South Canterbury Detour Continuing Into The Afternoon

Delays for High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV) over 50MAX, over-dimension and over-weight permitted freight vehicles at a South Canterbury serious injury crash site will start to ease in an hour or so – from around 1 pm.

These drivers and vehicles have been queued up this morning while other drivers have been able to use a local road detour inland.

Vehicles up to 50MAX (50 Tonnes) are also able to take the SH82/Waimate detour which has a number of bridges with restricted weights applying, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Detour continuing this afternoon for most traffic

Given the amount of highway clean-up and vehicle unpacking required before one truck can be moved, SH1 will be managed for the heavier freight vehicles only early this afternoon. Other drivers will continue to be detoured onto SH82, says NZTA.

Drivers of other lighter vehicles can take the detour via SH82, clearly marked on the highway. SH82 is the inland route south of Hook to Waimate and Waihao Downs.

The crash occurred around 6am, between Makihikihi and Hook. The Police Serious Crash Unit has now completed its work on site.

Detour route continuing for lighter vehicles this afternoon: Southbound traffic turn right onto Lower Hook Road, along Waimate Hunter Road, along Parsonage Road, left onto SH82, back onto SH1. Reverse for northbound.

Updates on this crash and the SH1 closure here: Highway conditions for Canterbury | NZTA Journey Planner

