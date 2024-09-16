Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Releases Response To Environment Minister

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says she is pleased to be able to release a copy of the Council’s recent response to Minister Simmonds.

The draft Section 32 extracts that supported the response to the Minister are not able to be made public at this time.

“As part of our response we have committed to providing further information to the Minister as soon as it is available,” she says.

“Along with receiving a response from Council we thank the Minister for making time to meet with ORC on Thursday [12 September] in Wellington to discuss this response,” Cr Robertson says.

She reiterated Minister Simmonds understands ORC is still preparing the Section 32 report, which will contain a significant amount of information related to the Minister’s request.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 