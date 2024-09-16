ORC Releases Response To Environment Minister

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says she is pleased to be able to release a copy of the Council’s recent response to Minister Simmonds.

The draft Section 32 extracts that supported the response to the Minister are not able to be made public at this time.

“As part of our response we have committed to providing further information to the Minister as soon as it is available,” she says.

“Along with receiving a response from Council we thank the Minister for making time to meet with ORC on Thursday [12 September] in Wellington to discuss this response,” Cr Robertson says.

She reiterated Minister Simmonds understands ORC is still preparing the Section 32 report, which will contain a significant amount of information related to the Minister’s request.

© Scoop Media

