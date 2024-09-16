Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carters Beach Grounding - Update #9

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:31 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ has now lifted the Restricted Access Areas at Carters Beach, around the site of the Manahau grounding.

Maritime NZ issued Restricted Access Areas to protect the public from heavy machinery and other equipment used by the Manahau ’s operator and salvage company throughout the operation and subsequent beach clean-up.

Maritime NZ National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the operation.

"I want to thank the community here around Carters Beach and Westport for helping us keep them safe and for their support throughout the response operation," he says. "Most people adhered to the Restricted Access Areas and understood that these were in place to keep people safe and to allow the salvage operation and beach tidy up to happen efficiently."

The Manahau was successfully refloated from the beach during the high tide on Friday 6 September and towed to Port Nelson. A Maritime NZ investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 