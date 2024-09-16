Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Continue To Investigate Man's Death On State Highway 23 Near Raglan

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police continue to investigate the death of a man on State Highway 23 near Raglan on Wednesday 4 September.

The 43-year-old man is believed to have been struck by a car while walking his dog.

Police enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing.

We would like to thank those people who have already contacted Police with information, as a result of an earlier appeal.

If you have information which could assist our enquiries, but have not yet contacted Police, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240904/4878.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

