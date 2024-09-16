Workshops Will Answer Treaty Questions

One-day workshops on the Treaty of Waitangi are being offered in Hastings and Napier.

Covering the historical context of Te Tiriti and contemporary questions around the principles of the treaty, the workshops are just $25, including a light lunch.

People can sign up for either the Hastings workshop, 9am-3pm, Saturday September 28, or the Napier workshop Saturday October 5.

Tickets are available from Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tours-festivals/2024/te-tiriti-waitangi-workshop

Tutor for the workshops is Napier-based Pākehā Tiriti educator and podcaster Gwyn John.

The workshops are a follow up to four Treaty & Me lectures held in Napier and Hastings attended by more than 700 people in June and July.

Places are limited to 25 people per workshop.

Questions Gwyn will cover include: Who is part of the treaty agreement today? What was the historical context in which Te Tiriti emerged? What did the signatories agree to? What's the deal with the Principles? What can we do to show support for Te Tiriti today?

Gwyn is co-host of a Plains FM podcast, available online and on Spotify, called Becoming Tangata Tiriti (https://nwo.org.nz/resources/rourou-conversations-becoming-tangata-tiriti/).

The two workshops are co-ordinated by Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa, a Hawke's Bay-based group launched at Waitangi in February.

Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa (TTA) aims to help lay the groundwork for a broadly-based movement of New Zealanders who identify as Tangata Tiriti and who wish to honour and fulfil Te Tiriti o Waitangi in an authentic and principled way.

“There's a lot of information and misinformation around Te Tiriti and these workshops are a timely opportunity for learning and asking questions," said TTA organiser Neill Gordon.

“Gwyn is a highly-experienced tutor who works full-time as a Tiriti educator and we're thrilled she was available to run these sessions,” Neill said.

The term Tangata Tiriti was coined by Sir Eddie Durie when, as chair of the Waitangi Tribunal, he spoke at Waitangi in 1989. Sir Eddie said that Tangata Tiriti belong to this land by right of Te Tiriti.

Simply put, if you live in Aotearoa, you are either Tangata Whenua, or, whether you arrived 180 years or 18 hours ago, – you are here thanks to the welcome laid out in 1840 and are Tangata Tiriti.

Further information: email Neill Gordon of Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa ttaotearoa@gmail.com

