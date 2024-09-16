Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
MFAT Spending Still Failing To Make The Grade As $5m Spent On Private Schools

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that MFAT has once again spent almost $5 million dollars on private school fees for MFAT employees between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“With Kiwis crushed under their tax burden, all government departments should be looking to make meaningful savings. Bureaucrats and ministers across the board think their department needs to be the special exception, but the explosion in staff numbers since 2017 proves that just doesn’t hold water.

“The $33m blown-out cloud project at MFAT revealed earlier this year shows the idea that there’s no fat to trim at MFAT is nonsense. Slap on a $5 million a year private school bill for the silver-spooned families of diplomats and it’s hard not to spot areas for savings.

“Kiwis at home are struggling to make ends meet. Government employees are getting private education for their kids free of charge thanks to the hardworking taxpayer, even in countries where the state education system ranks higher than New Zealand’s. The hypocrisy is palpable."

