Police Patrol Keeps An Eye Out

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police patrol has recovered a firearm during a traffic stop in Parnell early this morning.

The vehicle had been travelling through the area just before 4am.

Auckland City Central Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett, says the vehicle was linked to a man who was subject of bail conditions.

“A traffic stop was carried out and the vehicle stopped without issue,” he says.

A Mongrel Mob associate was arrested on the roadside for breaching his bail conditions.

Meanwhile, a further search was invoked of the vehicle following his arrest.

“Inside we located a single shot .22 firearm along with ammunition,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

“This is a great result with another firearm taken out of circulation in our community.”

The 45-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, facing firearms offences and drug related charges.

Those charges include unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

