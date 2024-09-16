Life-changing Conservation Work Skills Programme Ends After Six Years

Funding runs out this week for an employment programme that has helped hundreds of people get off Jobseeker Support and into work.

"Unfortunately, despite the success of our Conservation Work Skills project, the funding hasn't been renewed," Project Manager Kiri Ericsson said.

In 2018, Conservation Volunteers New Zealand (CVNZ) developed Conservation Work Skills (CWS) in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to help people on Jobseeker Support find sustainable employment.

Since 2018, more than 750 people have graduated from CWS, with around 70% of those graduates finding paid employment and not returning to Jobseeker Support.

"CWS is a life-changing experience for many – it completely turned my life around, and it's had a positive ripple effect on my children's lives," Ericsson said.

"I'm a solo mum with three kids: I'd been on a benefit for 16 years before joining CWS in 2018, so becoming the national manager of the programme in 2022 was just incredible.

"I know of so many stories of CWS graduates going into their dream jobs after the programme," Ericsson said.

Palmerston North CWS graduate Kris Corkan joined CWS with the long-term goal of regenerating the native bush around his marae in Ōpōtiki.

After graduating, he went straight into work with Kawakawa Nursery and is learning the skills he needs to achieve his goal.

CWS participants learnt practical skills in conservation (planting, weeding, nursery work, predator control, track construction, etc.) and obtained industry training (Growsafe, First Aid) while working on local conservation projects. They also provided support in writing CVs, applying for jobs and practising interview skills.

CWS programmes ran in Auckland, Wellington, Taumaranui, Palmerston North, Nelson, Christchurch and Punakaiki.

CVNZ is hosting a planting event on Saturday, September 21st, in Wellington to farewell the programme.

