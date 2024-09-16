Local Meetings To Give Community A Voice On Critical Rail Ferries

The Future Is Rail/Save Our Trains, a non-partisan community-based group, is pleased to host two important community meetings to discuss the future of rail and ferry services in Marlborough.

“The South Island’s whole rail network is at risk if the government doesn’t invest in rail-capable ferries,” says spokesperson, Dr Paul Callister. “The issue is particularly significant to Marlborough. The community needs a voice in such critical decisions and we encourage people to participate in discussions about the future of rail in Marlborough, the South Island, and beyond.”

Dr. Callister says that the Interislander rail ferry is akin to a state highway and should remain in public ownership. “The potential abandonment of rail-capable ferries jeopardises long-term connectivity and potentially compromises affordability and accessibility. That’s not good for communities, and it's not good for our economy.”

Dr. Callister also notes that the possible loss of rail-capable ferries will mean more trucks on the roads. “More trucks on the roads means more potholes, more pollution, and more stressful and dangerous driving for locals. A resilient transport network relies on a well-funded national rail network, including fit-for-purpose ferries.”

Blenheim Meeting:

Date: Saturday, 21 September

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Nativity Anglican Hall, 76 Alfred St, Blenheim

Picton Meeting:

Date: Saturday, 21 September

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Picton Anglican Hall, 19 Wairau Road, Picton

