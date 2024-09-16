Tauranga City Council Adopts Plan Change To Unlock Land For Future Industrial Growth

Tauranga City Council has adopted a private plan change which will see rural land in Tauriko rezoned to industrial in order to meet requirements for future industrial growth.

Private Plan Change 35 extends the Tauriko Business Estate (TBE) by rezoning land south of the existing business estate that was previously within the Western Bay of Plenty District Council boundary.

The area included under Private Plan Change 35 covers approximately 133ha of which 108ha will be rezoned industrial, helping to meet the predicted 320ha industrial land demand that’s needed in Tauranga over the next 30 years.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says as a growing city, it’s vital for Tauranga to have industrial land available.

“We know additional industrial land is needed in Tauranga and it makes sense to expand in this growth area which will offer space for businesses to thrive and drive the economy.”

With up to 4,000 new homes planned for Tauriko West, development within the new industrial zone is aimed at creating employment opportunities close to where people live.

The plan change was promoted by developer Element IMF, which is also the majority land owner within the expansion area.

Element IMF Director Bryce Donne says the rezoning is an important step in supporting future industrial business growth in Tauranga.

“The existing zoned industrial land in Tauriko and more broadly on the north-western side of the city is very close to capacity. Tauranga is home to some great businesses, providing rewarding employment opportunities to locals and contributing to the economic well-being of both the regional and national economy.”

“It is exciting to be able to build on the existing success of the region through providing land opportunities to support both local growth and national relocations.”

Development of the new industrial zone will be staged over 10 years with triggers relating to infrastructure delivery in the wider Tauriko West area including upgrades on State Highway 29 and wastewater capacity upgrades.

