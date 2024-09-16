Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga City Council Adopts Plan Change To Unlock Land For Future Industrial Growth

Monday, 16 September 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council has adopted a private plan change which will see rural land in Tauriko rezoned to industrial in order to meet requirements for future industrial growth.

Private Plan Change 35 extends the Tauriko Business Estate (TBE) by rezoning land south of the existing business estate that was previously within the Western Bay of Plenty District Council boundary.

The area included under Private Plan Change 35 covers approximately 133ha of which 108ha will be rezoned industrial, helping to meet the predicted 320ha industrial land demand that’s needed in Tauranga over the next 30 years.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says as a growing city, it’s vital for Tauranga to have industrial land available.

“We know additional industrial land is needed in Tauranga and it makes sense to expand in this growth area which will offer space for businesses to thrive and drive the economy.”

With up to 4,000 new homes planned for Tauriko West, development within the new industrial zone is aimed at creating employment opportunities close to where people live.

The plan change was promoted by developer Element IMF, which is also the majority land owner within the expansion area.

Element IMF Director Bryce Donne says the rezoning is an important step in supporting future industrial business growth in Tauranga.

“The existing zoned industrial land in Tauriko and more broadly on the north-western side of the city is very close to capacity. Tauranga is home to some great businesses, providing rewarding employment opportunities to locals and contributing to the economic well-being of both the regional and national economy.”

“It is exciting to be able to build on the existing success of the region through providing land opportunities to support both local growth and national relocations.”

Development of the new industrial zone will be staged over 10 years with triggers relating to infrastructure delivery in the wider Tauriko West area including upgrades on State Highway 29 and wastewater capacity upgrades.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 