Three Arrested For Three Burglaries In Pegasus

Three people have been arrested following enquiries into three burglaries in Pegasus.

The three incidents occurred in two commercial premises on Pegasus Main Street, on Friday 30 August and Sunday 15 September.

During the most recent incident, at around 1.50am the group used a tool to gain entry and targeted cash, alcohol, vapes, and cigarettes.

A short time later Police located two stolen vehicles abandoned in the surrounding Pegasus area.

After following lines of enquiry, including CCTV and locating the stolen vehicles, Police executed a search warrant at a Riccarton address, recovering multiple items taken in the burglaries.

A youth appeared in Christchurch Youth Court today and an 18-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 20 September, both facing charges of burglary and receiving stolen property.

A second youth has been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are pleased with this result and would like to remind the public to make all attempts to make their businesses as secure as they can, by installing vital tools like CCTV or wireless alert systems.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

