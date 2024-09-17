Resident Sings New Roundabout’s Praises

Mike Claridge (pictured here on the left with Councillor Hautapu Baker) said the roundabout and raised crossings have been amazing for him. Photo/Supplied.

A Welcome Bay resident has a new lease on life thanks to recent road safety improvements in the heart of the Tauranga South suburb.

Mike Claridge, who uses a wheelchair to move around, says the safety improvements along Waitaha Road mean he can now get out and about and visit his local shops, something that used to be extremely difficult to do.

“The roundabout has been amazing for me. Before, I was unable to go anywhere and basically getting to the shops was hard. But not anymore! For someone in a wheelchair who can’t walk, I think it’s one of the best things to happen in our community,” says Mike.

The safety improvements, which took around four months to complete, include a new roundabout, two new raised pedestrian crossings and a 3-metre-wide shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. The crossing at the Welcome Bay Village shops was also upgraded to a raised pedestrian crossing.

Welcome Bay Councillor Hautapu Baker explains that the improvements were necessary because Welcome Bay Road is the main arterial route to and from the suburb, and the intersection had no safe crossing points for people walking or cycling.

“The aim was to reduce vehicle speed approaching the intersection by constructing a roundabout, and to make crossing the road safer by building raised pedestrian crossings,” says Councillor Baker.

He acknowledges that the roadworks were inconvenient in the short-term, but says the long-term benefits far exceed the inconvenience that was caused.

“It’s great for the community of Welcome Bay that this busy intersection has been upgraded as it will help keep our residents and tamariki safe and make it easier for everyone to get around.

“However, I was saddened to hear that those who worked on the upgrade were subject to verbal abuse and stray projectiles being thrown at them daily, just for just doing their job. These are our people with their own families and responsibilities, delivering on a project set by Council.”

Mike says he was extremely impressed with those who worked on the roundabout.

“I’ve been here every day and the workers are amazing. I’d like to thank Tauranga City Council and everyone who’s had something to do with this. It’s just awesome.”

