Name Release, Cheltenham-Hunterville Road, Beaconsfield

Police can now release the names of the women who died following a two vehicle crash on Cheltenham-Hunterville Road, Thursday 12 September.

They were 29-year-old Lauren Kate Somerville, and 47-year-old Judith Anne Tweedale, both of Mangaweka.

Judith was transported to hospital following the crash where she died the following day, Friday 13 September.

Police extend our sympathies to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

