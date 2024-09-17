Wairarapa Survey Highlights Ongoing Impacts Of 2023 Cyclones

A survey has highlighted the significant ongoing property, financial and social impacts of Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle on people and communities in Wairarapa.

Run by the Wairarapa Recovery Office (WRO), the survey of people in impacted areas found that 75 percent of respondents had outstanding property damage, with substantial fencing, dam and bridge repairs, silt and debris clearance, and replanting still to be done.

WRO Programme Manager Simon Taylor said the scale of the ongoing property impacts was significant.

“Based on the responses, there was over 200km of fencing repairs that still needed to be done at the time of the survey – that’s the equivalent distance as driving from Masterton to Hastings. Respondents also reported that more than 260 dams still needed clearing and extensive lengths of farm tracks, bridges and culverts required repairs.

“Linked to this is the considerable financial impact the cyclones have had on property owners. For some, this has been exacerbated by this year’s drought conditions and current stock prices.”

The survey findings also highlighted the ongoing affect the weather events have had on relationships and wellbeing.

“Over 40 percent of respondents reported their wellbeing was still impacted, while 26 per cent listed relationship strain – within families, business partnerships and with employees.”

Rural Support Trust (RST) Wairarapa Area Coordinator Sarah Donaldson said the survey findings matched what the Trust and other agencies were seeing in local rural communities.

“There are still a lot of people who are doing it tough right now, including some who initially coped but have been affected by the scale, labour and finances required for repair work.”

Ms Donaldson said RST encourages people to reach out for the support they need.

“If you’re still struggling with the effects of last year’s cyclones, you’re not alone. There are local agencies that can provide financial or farm management advice, mentoring or counselling.”

Mr Taylor said WRO was working with RST and other partner agencies on follow up activities to respond to the survey findings. The Office was established following the cyclones to coordinate recovery activities across the three Wairarapa district councils and with other organisations including government, rural sector and social service agencies.

“Following the initial recovery stage, the survey was run to provide a snapshot in time of where people were at and ensure future resources and support were being targeted at the areas of most need. While a huge amount of work has been done collectively to assist people and communities to recover, the survey findings will help everyone working on recovery activities to continue to provide support in the most useful and meaningful way.”

Mr Taylor said planned initiatives included options for accessing practical, farm business and wellbeing support.

“Through the survey people were able to register for support for fencing repairs being coordinated by RST, which is underway and will help progress some of this much needed work. Based on the findings, WRO has also continued to fund a rural nurse working in impacted areas, and to support some community events to get people off farm and provide a break from the pressures they are facing.”

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: for direct support and referral to other agencies. Phone 0800 787 254 or email wairarapateam@ruralsupport.org.nz

Wellbeing support: free phone or text 1737, visit depression.org.nz or visit whataboutyou.nz for local and national support services.

