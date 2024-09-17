Nelson City Council Seeks Expressions Of Interest For Library, Community Hub, And Civic Centre Development

Nelson City Council is calling for expressions of interest (EOI) from interested parties for the development of a new Library, Community Hub, and Civic Centre.

The opening of the EOI follows approval by elected members of an Indicative Business Case for a new Library, Community Hub, and Civic Centre in August this year.

Elma Turner Library is nearing end-of-life and Civic House requires substantial reinvestment to make it fit for purpose. A new facility would replace the current Elma Turner Library and potentially the existing Civic House building and provide a new community hub, in a new single-site integrated solution.

The Council is exploring several development options through this EOI process:

Option 1: Land purchase by the Council, where suitable land for the new facility would be acquired and developed by the Council.

Option 2: A building designed, built, and delivered for lease to the Council by a developer.

Additionally, the Council is open to expressions of interest in the future divestment of Civic House, if a decision is made by Council in the future that it is no longer required.

Council Acting Chief Executive Alec Louverdis emphasised that no final decisions have been made.

“This is an important step in gathering information from the market. The insights we receive from the expressions of interest will help shape the next phase of investigation and planning. It will inform Council’s decision-making process and help us identify the best solution for the community.

“We will then be able to move forward with a detailed business case, which will be considered by Council in due course.”

The project aims to create a multi-purpose, community-focused facility, combining modern library spaces with areas for cultural and civic engagement. The new centre is expected to serve as a focal point for public activities and services, with an emphasis on accessibility and sustainability. In addition to modern office spaces, the facility will include meeting areas and spaces available for community use, with the potential for integrated retail or commercial options.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their expressions of interest by 18 October 2024. The responses will inform the next stage of planning, with a detailed business case expected to be completed mid-2025.

For more information and to register your interest, visit GETS | Nelson City Council - Nelson City Council - Library, Community Hub and Civic Centre - ROI - 12 Sept 2024 or shape.nelson.govt.nz/

