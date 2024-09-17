Dargaville Homicide: Name Release

Police conducting a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Ripiro Beach on Monday 9 September can now release their name.

She was 35-year-old Jasmaine Corin Reihana of Paihia.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says Police enquiries into the circumstances leading up to her death are continuing.

“Police are supporting the whanau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community.

“We would like to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team following positive lines of enquiry and those involved will be identified and held to account for Jasmaine’s death.”

Inspector Symonds says Police would also like to hear from anyone who was on or near Ripiro Beach, close to Glink’s Gully, between 2pm on Sunday 8 September and 9am on Monday 9 September.

Police continue to encourage anyone who was in the area or has any information to get in touch.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, update us online https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240908/8425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

