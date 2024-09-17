CCTV Sought Of Missing Upper Hutt Man

Supplied: NZ Police

Police are asking anyone with CCTV in the vicinity of Hillside Drive, Maoribank, to check their security footage for any possible sightings of missing man Bret Hill.

Bret was last seen about 5.30pm on 15 September, on Hillside Drive. He is 195cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark green t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black jandals and cap.

His disappearance is out of the ordinary.

Police are also asking members of the public to check their own properties, if safe to do so, and call us if there are signs that Mr Hill may have been there.

Members of the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area, including Search and Rescue teams.

Police are continuing to support Mr Hill’s family and would like to thank the public for their ongoing support.

Bret’s family, and Police, are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you see Bret, please call 111 and quote the reference number 240916/4478.

